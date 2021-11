Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:40 Hits: 4

Meadows may be looking to the courts for relief, but his path sets him up on a collision course with the House.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/12/1055096462/lawyer-for-mark-meadows-says-courts-will-have-to-resolve-jan-6-panel-dispute