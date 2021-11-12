You Won't Believe This Latest Fox Friends Fake Edit

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021

Here's what President Biden actually said during his Veterans Day speech yesterday:

I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro -- at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in the pros, in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson. His name was Satchel Paige.

Qnut Nation said Biden referred to Paige as “the great Negro at the time.” Biden was obviously referring to the famed Negro League in baseball.

So much work to turn nothing into something, starting with Fox & Friends:

WATCH: Fox News Deceptively Edits Biden Remark About Negro League Great Satchel Paige to Make it Sound Racist (Column By @ColbyHall) https://t.co/sRsInrQTAm — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 12, 2021

And it took off from there:

