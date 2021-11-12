Mark Meadows Defies House Committee Investigating Jan 6th Insurrection

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:45

Trump's former Chief of Staff thumbed his nose at the House Committee's January 6 insurrection probe, and refused to show up for his deposition this Friday morning.

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D- MS) will now recommend criminal contempt charges be filed against this Freedom Caucus wacko.

Thompson made it clear if Meadows didn't show, he would take action, "Such willful non-compliance with the subpoena would force the Select Committee to consider invoking the contempt of Congress procedures…"

Trump administration officials and his supporters have made a habit of refusing Congressional subpoenas.

It's up to the DOJ to move on this and fast.

Mark Meadows is now in contempt of Congress. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 12, 2021

Now Mark Meadows is refusing to comply with the House select committee’s subpoena. And Stephen Miller was yucking it up on fox yesterday, mocking the rule of law. These people are lawless. When will Congress use its lawful power of inherent contempt to PROTECT. OUR. DEMOCRACY? read more

