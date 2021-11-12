Ron Johnson Asks Wisconsin GOP To Commit Election Fraud

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 15:28 Hits: 5

Ron Johnson's internal polling numbers must really be tanking.

On Wednesday, RoJo met privately with top Republican state legislators and urged them to take over federal elections in the state. RoJo expressed concern about "voting irregularities" during the 2020 elections, in which Joe Biden defeated TFG by 20,000 votes.

Specifically, the Republicans' have focused their faux outrage on how the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) handled the voting process for residents in one nursing home. Under state law, election clerks are supposed to send polling workers to nursing homes to help residents vote. The poll workers are supposed to visit the nursing home twice before mailing absentee ballots. However, due to the pandemic and the fact that nursing homes were not allowing visitors as part of their COVID protocols, the WEC instructed the county clerks to immediately mail the absentee ballots to the residents to make sure they got there in time.

This went against two main Republican principles - allowing people to vote and protecting people from a deadly virus. This just couldn't be allowed!

Therefore, RoJo wanted the Republicans to take over federal elections - such as his - and telling county clerks to ignore the WEC:

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/johnson-asks-wisconsin-gop-commit-election