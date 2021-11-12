The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Clash Of The Blowhards: Chris Christie Mocks Trump

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Chris Christie has made a calculated decision to publicly mock Donald Trump at this point in his career so he can become (what he hopes) more relevant in 2022.

Christie threw away his entire reputation when he endorsed the traitorous Orange Julius.

After that,Trump subjected Christie to humiliation after humiliation, including sending him out for McDonald's.

As Aaron Blake writes, "The former New Jersey governor’s apparent decision to step forward as ahigh-profile Trump critic comes after he became the first high-profile establishment Republican to legitimize Donald Trump in 2016."

it's too late to make amends for that, Chris. But the beltway media is very happy to grant the New Jersey republican a reprieve and try and elevate his status anyway.

CNN has a full special on the former bully of The Garden State.

Christie took the first shot during a speech in Las Vegas on Saturday when he said “Winning campaigns look forward not backwards.”

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/chris-christie-i-won-reelection-trump-lost

