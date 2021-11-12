PA Court Finally Hears Evidence In School Funding Trial

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:23 Hits: 5

Today, a landmark case challenging Pennsylvania's public education funding formula and highlighting the jaw-dropping disparities between wealthy and poor school districts goes to trial. And it is no small miracle that it is finally being heard, since this suit is a threat to the state budget -- and the political power of wealthy school districts. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

The lawsuit — brought seven years ago by six school districts, including Delaware County’s William Penn; parents, including one from Philadelphia; and the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools and the NAACP-Pennsylvania State Conference — alleges Pennsylvania’s school funding is both inadequate and inequitable, violating the state constitution.

At the heart of the case are wide gaps in resources between school districts — the product of a long-ingrained funding system that relies more heavily on local taxes than all but six other states and that plaintiffs say discriminates against children and burdens taxpayers in lower-wealth communities. Lower Merion, for instance, has more than $31,000 to spend per student because it can reap more in property taxes — even at lower rates — compared with poorer districts like William Penn, which has $18,000 per student. Plaintiffs contend the funding system disproportionately harms children of color: Half of Pennsylvania’s Black children and 40% of Hispanic children live in the poorest 20% of districts. read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/pa-court-finally-hears-evidence-school