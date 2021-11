Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 18:22 Hits: 1

In a speech to a group of world leaders gathered in Paris, Harris focused on inequality, saying the Biden administration's plans will help bridge economic gaps in America.

(Image credit: Christophe Ena/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/11/1054764083/vp-harris-in-paris-says-infrastructure-and-spending-bills-will-help-cut-poverty