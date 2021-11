Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 21:30 Hits: 1

The National Archives was due to deliver a first tranche of documents to the Democratic-led House panel on Friday.

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/11/1054837174/federal-appeals-court-temporarily-halts-trump-document-release-to-jan-6-panel