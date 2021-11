Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 21:31 Hits: 1

In China, leadership has concluded a four-day meeting that endorsed Xi Jinping's vision for the country and signed off on a reassessment of the party's 100-year history.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/11/1054884112/xi-jinping-is-in-a-good-position-to-break-norms-and-continue-to-lead-china