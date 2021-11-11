The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Ekes Out A Stay On Records Release From DC Circuit Court

Trump Ekes Out A Stay On Records Release From DC Circuit Court

UPDATE: The DC Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to stay the District Court's ruling until they've heard arguments. They also agreed to accelerate the schedule so arguments will be heard on November 30th.

Former President Donald Trump has urged a federal appeals court to block the release of presidential records so that he can pursue an appeal against a lower court ruling.

CNN reported that Trump made the "last-ditch effort" on Thursday after Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected two similar filings.

Chutkan has argued that Trump does not have the power to block more than 700 documents from being transmitted to the Jan. 6 Committee ahead of a Friday 6 p.m. deadline.

Trump's Thursday motion before the court of appeals seeks a temporary injunction to preserve the "status quo."

