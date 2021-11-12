Defense Attorney Wants 'Black Pastors' Banned From Arbery Murder Trial

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021

In the "They're Not Even Trying To Hide It Anymore" category, Kevin Gough, the attorney defending the men who lynched Ahmaud Arbery wants to make sure no more "Black pastors" like Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson are permitted to attend the trial. Here's this racist piece of sh*t's argument, such as it is.

"The idea that we're going to be serially bringing these people in to sit with the victim's family, one after another, obviously, there's only so many pastors they can have. And if their pastor's Al Sharpton right now, that's fine, but that's IT, we don't want any more Black pastors coming in here. Jesse Jackson, or whoever was in here earlier this week, sitting with the victim's family, trying to influence the jury in this case, and I'm not saying the State is even aware that Mr. Sharpton was in the courtroom, I certainly wasn't aware of it."

“We don’t want any more black pastors coming in here.”



Defense attorney for one of the men charged with murder in Ahmaud Arbery case objecting to Rev. Al Sharpton sitting in courtroom yesterday and says it’s intimidating. The same for @RevJJackson. @TheRevAl@NationalActionpic.twitter.com/t8FIF1Yp0r read more

