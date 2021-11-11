Carl Bernstein: Press Must Unravel Conspiracy Before GOP Covers Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021

Carl Bernstein told CNN's John Berman this morning if Republicans take over Congress, "they're going to try to shut down this investigation." So as he points out, the Jan. 6th committee has only one year to go to find out what happened in what he calls "the most grievous assault on democracy since the Confederacy and the Civil War."

Bernstein says there are people in Pence's inner circle who are angry, "because there are people who believe in the Constitution of the United States. Even in the Republican party, there are still people who believe in the Constitution, despite the fact that the party has been taken over by craven Republicans and made the party of Trumpism and authoritarianism, but there are some people there, and it is the job of the press, the job of this committee, particularly the press, to find a witness or several witnesses, perhaps among Pence's aides, not necessarily his principals, as Jamie Gandel has reported, but maybe some aides to the aides. With only a year to get it to unravel this horrible conspiracy."

"Someone, if that person exists, and if that person saw something, who would call it out publicly," Berman said.

"You compare this to a John Dean character, whom you dealt with, obviously, when you were dealing on Watergate."

"If you go look at Bob Woodward's and my papers down at the University of Texas, what happened in Watergate was, we got to John Dean before he testified," Bernstein said.

