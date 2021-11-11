The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Capitol Rioter Gets 41 Months - Longest Sentence So Far

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Capitol Rioter Gets 41 Months - Longest Sentence So Far

The real sentences are starting to come now, not the glorified trespassing nonsense that most of these miscreants have gotten so far.

Source: CNBC

A federal judge Wednesday sentenced former mixed martial arts fighter Scott Fairlamb of New Jersey to 41 months in prison for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Fairlamb’s sentence is the longest prison term to date for any of the hundreds of people criminally charged in connection with the riot, which disrupted the confirmation by Congress of the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden and left five people dead.

But federal prosecutors on Tuesday night said that they want an even longer prison term — 51 months — for the most notorious face of the Jan. 6 riot, so-called QAnon shaman Jacob Chansley.

The Feds had sought 44 months. Fairlamb got 41.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/capitol-rioter-gets-41-months-longest

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version