Friday Book Chat: David Pepper's Laboratories Of Autocracy

David Pepper, author and former head of the Ohio Democratic Party, has a new book in which he urges citizens to shift focus to their statehouses -- where Republicans extremists are building their power.

The book is called "Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wakeup Call From Behind The Lines," and he'll be here tomorrow at 1 pm EST to talk about it with C&L readers. Don't miss it!

Via Vanity Fair:

If you think Washington is broken, David Pepper is here to tell you things are worse in Columbus. And Tallahassee. And Atlanta. And Austin. Pepper, a recent chairman of the Ohio state Democratic Party, has a new book out this week, Laboratories of Autocracy. The title plays off a phrase coined by U.S. Supreme Court justice Louis Brandeis, who called the states—optimistically—America’s laboratories of democracy. read more

