Sean Duffy And Fox Go Nuts With Coordinated Attack On Kamala Harris

Sean Duffy and his F&F Klanmates were furious that Vice President Harris had a little fun in France. They apparently want her to act like a programmed robot with no personality.

Harris met with President Macron to mend fences, and the two countries are friends again.

However a coordinated attack against the Vice President appeared immediately at the NY Post and around the fever swamps of right-wing media..

The only people mocking Harris are right-wing media a-holes.

Sean Duffy, a former Congressperson (really.) joined in their set-up, "This was supposed to be the rehabilitation tour, and then she goes in and talks about "The Plan"

OMG, le horreur!

Doocy tries an exaggerated imitation and yells "The Plan," sounding like a daft Peppy Le Pew.

Like good little Republican operatives, the Fox employees immediately turn vicious against a Democratic vice president.

Duffy said, "Does she not know how stupid she looks? Right? And that she’s not gonna get ruthlessly mocked for being such an idiot? Right, we all know don’t pretend to have an accent when you don’t.”

