Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 21:11 Hits: 0

Vice President Harris meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, the latest in series of Biden administration diplomatic make-up sessions in the wake of the Australian nuclear submarine deal.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/10/1054428101/vp-harris-met-with-macron-as-part-of-the-ongoing-effort-to-mend-alliance-with-fr