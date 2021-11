Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 21:37 Hits: 2

While most Tunisians were glad to see their president dissolve the quarrelsome, ineffective parliament and take extra powers, some worry Tunisia could be repeating a path to dictatorship.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/10/1054428150/tunisia-is-seeing-political-changes-and-some-fear-its-a-path-back-to-dictatorshi