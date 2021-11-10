Trump Inaugural Case Likely To Ensnare Ivanka And Don Jr.

Articles

Ivanka and Don Jr. may well have some ‘splaining to do, under oath, now that the corruption case against the Trump inaugural committee has taken a big step closer to trial.

As ABC News explained, the case basically alleges that Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel grossly overcharged the non-profit Presidential Inaugural Committee (“PIC”), in order for the Trump family to line their own pockets with non-profit dough. A judge just tossed the case against the Trump Organization (the family business). But the same ruling allowed the case against the inaugural committee to proceed to trial.

That could be very bad news for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

Mother Jones explains:

