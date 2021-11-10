You Know How This Ends, Right? SF Cop Was On Leave Over Vaccine

Articles

This is sad but also infuriating. Via Sacramento Bee:

A police officer who was placed on leave for missing the city of San Francisco’s deadline to be inoculated has died after being stricken by COVID-19, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Officer Jack Nyce, 46, tested positive on Nov. 2 and died Saturday at a hospital in Manteca, his wife, Melissa Nyce, told the newspaper Monday. The Chronicle said Melissa Nyce declined to say whether her husband was vaccinated but the vice president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, Lt. Tracy McCray, said Jack Nyce was on a 30-day stint of paid administrative leave because he had not received the vaccination required by the city.

Yep, he tested positive for covid Tuesday 11/2 -- the day after the department's deadline. Complying with his department earlier would have probably saved his life, but his symptoms became so severe, his wife called EMTs to take him to the hospital. He died the same day.

“He loved being a cop,” his widow said.

I wonder how many other people he infected.

