Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021

My mother used to quote Shakespeare's King Lear: "How sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to have a thankless child." I'll bet Sen. Ron Wyden's thinking about that.

Wyden, who continues to push for a billionaire's tax, posted this Tweet aimed at Elon Musk:

Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax. https://t.co/KFHw3VZ45H — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 6, 2021

His son Adam, who is a Florida hedge fund manager, responded:

Why does he hate us / the American dream so much?!?!?!?!

Reality is: most legislators have never built anything… so I guess it’s easier to mindlessly and haphazardly try and tear stuff down. — Adam “Tikkun Olam” Wyden (@Adam_Wyden) November 8, 2021 read more

