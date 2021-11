Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 06:19 Hits: 4

In a ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said records of interest can be released to the panel overseeing the probe into the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/10/1054138601/judge-rejects-trumps-bid-to-block-release-of-jan-6-documents