Kellyanne Conway Forgets The Great Trump TP Crisis Of 2020

Appearing on Fox News Tuesday, former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway denied there was ever any supply chain crisis during her 4-year stint at the White House. We remember differently, particularly when it comes to the rows of empty shelves in supermarkets, the lines around Costco on paper goods delivery day, and the difficulty getting basics like chicken, ground beef, or fresh vegetables.

And who can forget the Great Hand Sanitizer, Clorox Wipes, Toilet Paper and Paper Towel Shortage? I personally recall a time when there were no masks, so I sewed well over 100 of them and sent them out all over the country to friends who were in need of masks to go out to the market or other venues.

Who to blame, who to blame...Let's just call it a SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS, SHALL WE?

For Kellyanne, none of that happened. Here she is on Fox News, declaring to viewers that she was in the White House for 4 years and there was "never a supply chain problem."

As you might imagine, the internet put out Kellyanne's little gaslight right away:

