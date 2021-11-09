Dennis Prager Lies: Gays With AIDS Treated Better Than Unvaxed

Articles

Dennis Prager on Monday made the wild claim on Newsmax that the unvaccinated of today are treated worse than gay men during the height of the AIDS crisis.

There is no lie Republicans will not tell, there is no conspiracy theory they will not promote with impunity.

To support the MAGA and anti-vax cults, Prager tries to rewrite history to defend the indefensible.

After claiming President Biden can use a magic wand to lower gas prices but refuses to do so, Dennis Prager ranted against any form of climate change legislation.

Spewing like a mental patient who escaped his straight jacket, Prager said, "How did people get governed by irrational fears?"

Climate change is an irrational fear now?

"Whether it is of the non-vaccinated who are the pariahs of America, as I have not seen in my lifetime, any pariah group like this," Prager blathered. "During the AIDS crisis, can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users, the vast majority of people with AIDS, had they been pariahs the way the non-vaccinated are? But it would have been inconceivable and it should have been inconceivable.”

Liars gotta lie.

If you're old enough to have lived through the AIDS epidemic, you know how harsh and vicious people were, especially Republicans against anyone who had AIDS. Even going near somebody that had AIDS was verboten. And Republicans were especially terrible.

