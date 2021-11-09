Woodward: Yes, It's Conspiracy To Defraud The US

Articles

Tuesday, 09 November 2021

On Tuesday's CNN's New Day, Bob Woodward explained how in researching his new book "Peril," his assistant found evidence that the DOJ can use as a conspiracy charge against Trump and his acolytes for trying to overthrow the 2020 election.

As Merrick Garland's Justice Department drags its feet in punishing Steve Bannon for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, new information is coming out about how Trump's coup was planned.

Host Brianna Keilar introduced Woodward to discuss the January 6 committee and a newly discovered podcast recording of John Eastman and his six-point plan that sheds real light on their coup attempt.

Woodward said his assistant Claire McMullen, "She discovered on May 5th, John Eastman, in a podcast. Now, this is before our book came out -- specifically talked about the war room and the Willard and said it was kind of coordinating all of the communication."

Woodward continued, "And then in a very important legal point he said I would not normally talk about things like this, but I've been directed by the President of the United States, at that time that was Trump, to tell and to talk, so he's waived the privilege and traditionally judges will look at this and say, 'Hey, wait a minute, you're out talking about it, but also you're saying your client, the President of the United States specifically said talk, explain, 'so how do you justify not talking to this committee or a grand jury and so you're kind of -- you've got one and a half feet in the door already."

