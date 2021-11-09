Paul Gosar's Sister Says He Is Mentally Ill And Must Be Stopped

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
I thought issuing a public threat against the President or any member of Congress was already illegal, and that you get a visit from the Secret Service if you do that.
Paul Gosar tweeted from both his private and official accounts an anime video showing the sick fantasy of killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and physically attacking Joe Biden.
Why can't his employer, the United States Congress, do a psych check on their employee?
Twitter put a warning label on his tweets and Gosar BRAGGED about it.
