Politics Podcast: Which Election Day Hot Takes Do You Buy?

Published on Monday, 08 November 2021

Nearly a week after Virginia’s and New Jersey’s elections, Democrats are still debating what went wrong for them. Pundits have given lots of hot takes on why Democrats did so poorly and what it portends for the 2022 midterms. In this installment of the Politics podcast, the FiveThirtyEight crew runs down a list of theories in a game of Buy, Sell or Hold to discuss what evidence, if any, supports some of these arguments.

They also debate how reliable exit polls are in determining what motivates voters and consider how Democrats were able to overcome intraparty disagreements to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

