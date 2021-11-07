Newsmax' Cortes Refuses To Say If He's Vaccinated

Articles

If you're a Republican and accused of sexual assault, abuse, serial lying, or any other immoral action, there is always a place for you to land in right-wing media.

Steve Cortes, a former Donald Trump adviser, claimed Trump's egregious refusal to condemn neo-Nazis — after the Charlottesville rally left Heather Heyer dead — was a hoax, while appearing on Prager U's propaganda piece, "The Charlottesville Hoax.”

Cortes was finally fired by CNN after he attacked media coverage of Trump’s “very fine people” remarks. Naturally, Newsmax welcomed him with open arms.

Since Newsmax is facing all sorts of legal woes, though, because of their lies about the 2020 presidential election, the extremist network has decided to comply with President Joe Biden 's vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. This is unacceptable to Cortes, and to get MAGA and antivaxxer support, Cortes is playing a martyr.

I will not comply w/ any organization’s attempt to enforce Biden’s capricious & unscientific Medical Apartheid mandate.

I will not be forced into the injection, nor will I disclose my vaccination status.

No one should be pressured to choose between medical privacy & their job. — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2021 read more

