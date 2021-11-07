The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ed Henry Hired By Real America's Voice's Extremist Right-wing Network

Disgraced former Fox News host Ed Henry has just been hired by Real America's Voice, joining the likes of pardoned Steve Bannon, David Brody, John Solomon, and other extremist, religious right-wing, and Trump-loving provocateurs.

Ed Henry was unceremoniously fired from Fox News after horrific allegations of sexual misconduct were reported against him while he was host of America's Newsroom.

Henry was Fox's White House correspondent in 2016, when he had to take a time-out because his affair with Las Vegas "hostess" Natalia Lima was revealed.

You see a pattern here?

