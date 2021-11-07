The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cecily Strong Brought The Laughs About Abortion

"Abortion" and "Funny" are two words that never go together, but somehow Cecily Strong changed that after her hilarious guest spot on SNL's Weekend Update as Goober the Clown, the totally inappropriate clown who talks about weird things.

Goober (aka Strong) came on to cheer everyone up, but then confessed that she had an abortion the day before her 23rd birthday. Spinning bowtie, balloon animals, squirting flower pins WHILE talking about abortion is just...weird. And funny. But mainly weird.

Clown Abortions. Honka Honka Honka. BUT, she does end on a serious note (if you replace the word "clown" with "women.")

Well done, Cecily. Well done.

