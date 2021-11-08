The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Travis Scott Could Be In Trouble Over AstroWorld Tragedy

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Travis Scott Could Be In Trouble Over AstroWorld Tragedy

News on the Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy is getting worse, and it looks like the rapper might be in trouble. His girlfriend Kylie Jenner is trying to defend Scott, who is accused of ignoring fans who begged him to stop the concert. The reality star took to social media to try to help the rapper but videos of the Astroworld concert posted by fans are damning.

Houston authorities are calling the concert a "mass casualty incident" after 300 people were injured and eight people died. The Washington Post reported that Houston police opened a criminal investigation into the event, as the backlash on social media grows.

The rapper went on Twitter to speak out about the tragedy, but many angry fans hit back. One Twitter user tweeted, "A guy yelled and told you to stop the show and you said 'who told me to stop'. You knew wtf was happening."

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/travis-scott-could-be-trouble-over

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version