Terry Bradshaw Blasts Aaron Rodgers: 'You Lied To Everyone'

The four Hall of Famers didn't think much of Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and his use of "immunized" instead of just getting the vaccine, like a normal person. Rodgers treated himself with the usual quack remedies of ivermectin, vitamins, and so on. Didn't matter. He still got COVID.

Jimmy Johnson, Fox - Hall of Fame coach: "I respect his attitude toward being an individual. But this is a team game. In all honesty, I'm disappointed in his play on words for his explanation. I'm disappointed in some of his selfish actions."

Michael Strahan, Fox - Hall of Fame DE: "There are times to quote Martin Luther King, and this was not one of them."

Howie Long, Fox - Hall of Fame DE: "I agree with Aaron when he says 'What I do with my body is a personal decision.' But it ceases to be a personal decision when you take part in being part of a football team in a building with coaches, players, trainers, equipment managers, and you run the risk of taking something home to your wife, your children, your grandchildren. But also from a football standpoint, this team is sitting at 7-1 and they're certainly vying for the only bye in the playoffs in the first round ... putting all of that in jeopardy, and putting your team in jeopardy, that, to me, is selfish."

But it was Terry Bradshaw's comments that got the most attention as he didn't mince words, calling Rodgers a liar.

