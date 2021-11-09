The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Paul Gosar Posts Anime Video Of Him Killing AOC

Rep. Paul Gosar (Q-AZ) tweeted out an absolutely psychotic, violence porn, Qanon wet dream video depicting Gosar LITERALLY killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden with two swords. Gosar is a Nazi loving, White Nationalist psychopath who has been shunned by his entire family, but this is honestly one step past the nuthouse and at some point he needs to be investigated by law enforcement. I believe that time has come.

His post was shared on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday night and was immediately condemned because it is COMPLETELY UNHINGED.

Here is his tweet, and the video:

Twitter users were shocked. caling for his suspension from the platform and for an investigation and possible removal from Congress.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/rep-gosar-posts-anime-video-showing-him

