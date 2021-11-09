Paul Gosar Posts Anime Video Of Him Killing AOC

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 00:26 Hits: 4

Rep. Paul Gosar (Q-AZ) tweeted out an absolutely psychotic, violence porn, Qanon wet dream video depicting Gosar LITERALLY killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden with two swords. Gosar is a Nazi loving, White Nationalist psychopath who has been shunned by his entire family, but this is honestly one step past the nuthouse and at some point he needs to be investigated by law enforcement. I believe that time has come.

His post was shared on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday night and was immediately condemned because it is COMPLETELY UNHINGED.

Here is his tweet, and the video:

Any anime fans out there? pic.twitter.com/TxX4qiJhOi — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 7, 2021

Twitter users were shocked. caling for his suspension from the platform and for an investigation and possible removal from Congress.

This man needs to be expelled from Congress. Period.https://t.co/JxwFAC7RDz read more

