Guess Who GOP Lawmaker Credits For Passing Infrastructure Bill?

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a freshman Republican House member from Staten Island, voted YES on the infrastructure bill Friday night. On Monday morning, she gave thanks to an unlikely person for the passage of one of Biden's signature accomplishments. Rep. Malliotakis joined CNN and host John Berman. "What was the secret sauce here where President Biden was able to get infrastructure week finally, where former president Trump couldn't do it?" Berman asked. Switching to MAGA mode, Malliotakis gave thanks to their lord and savior Traitor Trump for discussing infrastructure in the first place even though he failed miserably at getting anything passed except tax cuts for himself and his friends. "I think at the end of the day, Trump laid the groundwork for infrastructure that passed," she said. Malliotakis said she's happy and appreciative of the former guy for bringing up infrastructure in the past, all the while never mentioning how the seditious ex-president still is refusing to admit he lost the 2020 election. That's her ticket. Always congratulate the narcissistic buffoon who is still trying to destroy this country over BIG LIES. Malliotakis is also trying to give herself some cover from her MAGA voters who are furious President Biden succeeded where Trump failed. Malliotakis deserves zero applause. She voted against certifying the 2020 election, but this vote to HELP HER DISTRICT is likely to get her primaried.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/guess-who-republican-lawmaker