Josh Hawley Tries And Fails To Tie Porn To 'The Left'

Published on Monday, 08 November 2021

Senator Josh Hawley was at the forefront of helping to incite the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, but once again, claimed liberals are attacking his manhood. Sen. Hawley recently gave a speech on this very topic and it was moronic and unserious but Evangelicals will applaud. Of course, he didn't mention one policy that attacks manhood. The Senator joined Axios on HBO and tried to attach the left to attacking his manhood and forcing conservatives to watch pornography. But he couldn't come up with any real connection except as Allen alluded to, only his "hunch." Host Mike Allen asked why he's focusing on masculinity, and Hawley replied, "I think what the left is doing is attacking America." Hawley is still defending actual domestic terrorists that really attacked our center of government, but whatevs... We also know many of those MAGA rioters from January 6 have a history with law enforcement concerning domestic violence, is that what Josh Hawley thinks is "masculinity"? Allen asked Hawley to paint a picture of what a man is and he claimed it's being a father, a husband, and a man who takes responsibility. Traitor Trump certainly takes no responsibility for anything, so how does that equate to the man for whom Hawley wanted to overthrow a free and fair election?

