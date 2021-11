Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 22:30 Hits: 11

White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond on Sunday maintained that the Biden administration is still “going to the mat” to have paid leave included in the Build Back Better plan, despite the provision’s omission from the White House’s reconciliation framework amid centrist Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) opposition.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/NC59woAvBeY/white-house-paid-leave-build-back-better-framework