Dana Bash Conducts The Most Cringe Interview On Race

In what might be the cringiest few minutes on TV this morning, Dana Bash and Sen. Mark Warner attempted to discuss whether or not Democrats are "too woke" to win elections, as super-hip and with-it strategist, James Carville snarked we were, after some losses in Virginia. Bash began by playing Carville's "old man shaking fist at clouds" clip for Warner, to start them off. Carville had opined about the reasons Democrats lost some of their races on Tuesday, "What went wrong was just stupid wokeness. Just defund the police lunacy, take Abraham Lincoln's name off of schools? People see that, and it's just really have a suppressive effect all across the country. The Democrats, some of these people need to go to a woke detox center or something." Bash and Warner chuckled, as if to say, "Oh, you!" Then Bash asked, "Are Democrats too woke, Senator?" Can I just stop everyone right there? Please? Can someone inform Ms. Bash and Mr. Carville that white people should never, EVER utter the term "woke" to refer to one's awareness of systemic racism and bias? We can say, "I woke up from a nap so refreshed!" of "You woke up on time! Good job!" but we need to stop, for the love of all things holy, STOP referring to ourselves or others as "woke." It's not. our. word.

