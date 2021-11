Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

Democrats and some anti-Trump Republicans are panicked about the impact of the ex-president's election lies on American democracy. They see worst-case scenarios looming — but few, if any, solutions.

(Image credit: Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/06/1052885882/democrats-are-worried-about-u-s-democracy-theyve-got-limited-tools-to-protect-it