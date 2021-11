Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 14:16 Hits: 0

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark appeared for a deposition, but the panel says he failed to cooperate.

(Image credit: Yuri Gripas/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/06/1053051380/jan-6-panel-former-doj-official-jeffrey-clark-fails-to-cooperate-in-testimony