The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Capitol Rioter Posted Cache Of Explosives When He Listed His Home On Zillow

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Jeremy Brown, one-time congressional candidate, was illegally stockpiling explosives prior to being jailed on charges related to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump siege. A picture of his office in a sales listing for his house on Zillow showed firearms and explosive devices. The FBI also found 8000 rounds of ammunition, numerous guns, hand grenades, and 'flash bangs'. Oops. Oh, and the former Green Beret, turned congressional candidate (Republican, of course), turned Oath Keeper, remains jailed after a judge in October ruled he was a danger to the community. Jeez, ya think so? Source: Daily Beast

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/capitol-rioter-revealed-cache-explosives

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version