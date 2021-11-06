Pelosi Incinerates GOP Member: 'Did I Hear A Laugh Over There?'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 17:37 Hits: 5

This is why Speaker Nancy Pelosi is unmatched in every way. Last night, as she stood on the floor of the House of Representatives giving her speech in favor of Pres. Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, some Republican f*ckwit had the audacity to laugh. Pelosi was explaining the economics, saying, "...all the while, contributing to reducing the national debt, making everyone pay their fair share." Then she looks to her right and points. "Did I hear a laugh over there?" Uh oh. "Did I hear a laugh from those who added two trillion dollars in tax cuts for the richest people in America, 83% of it going to the top 1%? This is paid for. And more than paid for." Without even missing a beat, she continued on with her speech. Not even so much as a fraction of a hiccup. So smooth. Damn, Madam Speaker. We bow down to you. (Well, of course, the daughter is proud...) “Did I hear a laugh over there? Did I hear a laugh from one of the people who voted for [the Trump tax cuts] that gave 83 percent of the benefits to the top one percent?” ???? @SpeakerPelosi — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) November 6, 2021 The rest of Twitter was just awed.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/nancy-pelosi-gop-laugh