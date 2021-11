Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 14:56 Hits: 2

The former secretary of state died of complications from COVID-19 in October. His funeral was held at Washington National Cathedral on Friday.

(Image credit: Kenny Holston for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/05/1052482356/watch-colin-powells-funeral-is-held-at-washington-national-cathedral