Jacob Wohl Makes Santa's Naughty List With Racism On Gab

Published on Friday, 05 November 2021

Oh, Jacob Wohl, there's gonna be a big hunk of coal in YOUR stocking this year, for stupidity! With all the attention on Kyle Rittenhouse and the Charlottseville Nazis, Jacob Wohl wants to remind everyone he's still a cancer on society, too. https://t.co/1kBeFv4Bct — One Million Dons (@don_hamel) November 5, 2021 Getting both Christianity AND American separation of church and state WRONG is so on-brand for Jacob Wohl. That, and being, you know, a Nazi anti-semite. Who knew that the [totally pagan] hanging of Christmas lights is all "the Jews" need to do for "salvation", i.e. being a "real" American! Total. Racist. Jerk. So this is "Christianity" according to Jacob Wohl? pic.twitter.com/kGXkMLhNZA — Frances Langum ???? (@bluegal) November 5, 2021

