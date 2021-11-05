The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rudy's Testimony In Lawsuit Could Leave Fox In Deep Doo-Doo

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

As you probably know, the Smartmatic voting machine company has filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro, as well as Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell. Dominion Voting Systems has sued Fox News for $1.6 billion, saying they claimed Dominion rigged the 2020 election. CNN looks at Rudy Giuliani's deposition, and it ain't pretty. John Berman introduced the recorded deposition. "The former mayor of New York City, the former president's lawyer, deposed in a defamation case with Dominion voting systems and other voting systems. I want to play the former mayor here. Let's see it," he said. GIULIANI: We had a report that the heads of Dominion and Smartmatic, somewhere in the mid-teens, 20, 13, 14, after, went down to Venezuela for a get to know meeting with Maduro so they could demonstrate to Maduro the kind of vote fixing they did for -- for Chavez. ATTORNEY: You said the heads of Dominion and Smartmatic. GIULIANI: Yes. That's what I was told. Before the press conference, I was told about it. Sometimes I go and look myself when stuff comes up. This time I didn't have the time to do it. It's not my job in a fast-moving case to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that's given to me. Otherwise, you're never going to write a story and you're never going to come to a conclusion.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/rudys-testimony-lawsuit-could-leave-fox

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version