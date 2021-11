Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 01:56 Hits: 0

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, personally called Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) to advocate for paid family leave, according to Politico.“I’m in my car. I’m driving. It says caller ID blocked. Honestly … I...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/579988-meghan-markle-personally-called-gop-senators-on-paid-leave-report