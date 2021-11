Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 20:08 Hits: 6

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) wants a new, specialty election crimes office to allow police to chase imaginary election fraud cases around the Sunshine State, the latest in months of crackdowns on voting rights in the wake of Donald Trump’s lies about election theft.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/_5ZpWnEp8xE/desantis-wants-special-cops-hunting-for-bogus-election-fraud