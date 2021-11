Articles

Texas' abortion law has landed in the nation's capital this week, as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether limitations on a woman's ability to terminate her pregnancy are legal. Lawmakers heard from experts Thursday who urged the high court to strike it down. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more. Producer: Katherine Gypson.

