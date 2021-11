Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 20:02 Hits: 1

The case the marks the first legal test that pits a current president against his predecessor over what records can be released.

(Image credit: LM Otero/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/04/1050593676/lawyers-for-trump-jan-6-panel-spar-in-federal-court-over-records-fight