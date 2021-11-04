If Dems Want To Win Next Year, Give The People What They Want

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 11:59 Hits: 0

Despite what party centrists are arguing, Democrats worried about 2022 should just do what voters want, says Daily Beast columnist Max Burns. The worst thing that could happen is for the party’s conservatives to read McAuliffe’s loss as a sign that Americans are turned off by the Democratic agenda. They're not. While McAuliffe may have been hoisted by his own overconfidence in Virginia, lawmakers heading home to their districts in 2022 will face their own reckoning. There’s one simple trick to averting a Democratic bloodbath next year: Do what voters say they want. A Vox/Data for Progress poll conducted last month found 71 percent of voters support raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans, and 60 percent support Biden’s signature spending plan at the full $3.5 trillion. These aren’t mere “suggestion” numbers — they’re supermajorities. Democrats ignore those clearly stated wishes at their own electoral peril.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/max-burns-if-dems-want-win-next-year-give