It's Official: Jersey's Joe Manchin Lost To Wingnut Truck Driver

UPDATED: Edward Durr has been declared the winner by AP. It's not official yet. With more than 99% of the New Jersey vote counted, looks like Edward Durr, a furniture store truck driver, will win by 2,000 votes against Steve Sweeney, the Democratic Senate majority leader -- and a lot of Democrats are thrilled at the possibility. (With an election this close, there may be a recount.) That's because Sweeney, part of the infamous George Norcross political machine, still calls himself a "union guy." Tell that to state employees who watched him raise their contributions to the state's pension fund. He has also blocked or watered down progressive legislation backed by Gov. Phil Murphy. He's New Jersey's own Joe Manchin. A lot of people hate him. Durr, 58, who calls himself a "constitutionalist conservative," decided to run after he was turned down for a concealed carry permit. NJ truck driver Edward Durr, just elected as GOP State Senator, when asked what he will do when he gets to Trenton: “I really don’t know. That’s the key factor. I don’t know what I don’t know. So, I will learn what I need to know.” pic.twitter.com/hDDnK7Gj5G

