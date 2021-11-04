Russian Analyst Who Contributed To Steele Dossier Indicted For Lying To FBI In Durham Probe

Articles

Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who contributed to the so-called Steele dossier, has been arrested as part of the probe by special counsel John Durham. According to the indictment released on Thursday, Danchenko was charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI.

Former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele had hired Danchenko as his primary researcher in compiling his famed dossier. Steele’s dossier broadly alleged that the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia in the 2016 election, but many of the specifics were unconfirmed and some were later debunked.

Danchenko’s arrest comes several months after Durham, who was appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the origins of the FBI’s 2016 Russia probe, secured an indictment of cybersecurity attorney Michael Sussmann, whose firm has represented the Democratic National Committee.

Sussman was indicted for allegedly lying to the FBI about not working for anyone when he told the feds about allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Durham’s probe has long been controversial, seen as Barr’s politically motivated response to the repeated claims by President Donald Trump and his allies that the FBI’s Russia investigation was a politically motivated hit job to sabotage his campaign and his presidency.

Read the indictment below:

